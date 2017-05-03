BRASILIA May 3 Brazil's pension reform proposal should clear a congressional committee on Wednesday with support of nearly two-thirds of its 37 members, Arthur Maia, the lawmaker in charge of drafting the bill, said in a radio interview.

"We will have at least 22 votes and could get 24 votes," Maia told Brazilian news radio network CBN. His remarks confirmed comments to Reuters by sources in the presidential palace on Tuesday, who said the government could count on around 23 votes.

The margin of approval for the measure in the commission - which was never in doubt - suggests the government is still scrambling to get the two-thirds votes needed to pass the measure on the floor of the Chamber of Deputies. Maia told CBN that a floor vote, expected next week, would be delayed as many lawmakers still need more information to support the changes. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)