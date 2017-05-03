BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
Brasilia May 3 The head of the committee in Brazil's lower house of Congress that is examining a landmark pension reform proposal said he is confident the measure would easily pass the committee on Wednesday.
Deputy Carlos Marun told reporters he thinks at least 22 of the 37 members of the committee will approve the measure - three more than necessary - and that it would be taken up by the full house in the second half of this month.
The unpopular constitutional amendment would make Brazilians work longer and reduce some pension benefits to plug a widening budget deficit at the root of the country's worst recession ever. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.