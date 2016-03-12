By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 12 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's main coalition partner served notice on Saturday that
it could break from her embattled Workers' Party government in
30 days and join opposition efforts to unseat the leftist
leader.
At a rowdy convention of the fractious Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party (PMDB), leaders quashed a motion by irate
delegates who wanted to quit Rousseff's government immediately,
before it goes down in a political storm over corruption and
economic recession.
Instead the party agreed to put off that decision for 30
days and leave it to the party executive committee, ensuring its
unity behind its leader Michel Temer, who is Rousseff's vice
president.
Party insiders said this gives the PMDB time to gauge the
level of support in the country for the impeachment of Rousseff
sought by opposition parties in Congress, which could put Temer
in the presidential seat.
"We cannot ignore that Brazil faces a very serious economic
and political crisis," Temer said in a speech to the party's
biennial convention.
Temer said the PMDB's program lays out a blueprint to
stimulate business, reduce the size of government, create new
jobs and restore growth to an economy that shrank 3.8 percent
last year, its worst performance in 25 years.
The widening corruption probe surrounding state-run oil
company Petrobras has turned many PMDB lawmakers
against Rousseff, threatening to split her coalition and
increasing chances of her impeachment in Congress this year.
The anti-Rousseff faction rallied the convention with chants
of "Out with Dilma" and "Out with the Workers' Party" and "Temer
for president."
"The government is corrupt. President Rousseff is isolated
and cannot do anything. We should leave now," Senator Marta
Suplicy, who quit the Workers' Party last year to join the
centrist PMDB, told the convention.
"This government will fall, it cannot survive. Either we
abandon ship now or go down with it," said Carlos Marun, a
lawmaker from the farm state Mato Grosso do Sul.
If Rousseff is not impeached, Marun warned, Brazil's top
electoral court could annul the Rousseff-Temer election win in
2014 in an investigation of graft money allegedly used to fund
their campaign.
Several of the PMDB leaders standing next to Temer at the
convention are themselves the target of corruption probes,
including the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo
Cunha, who has been indicted for laundering money in the
Petrobras kickback scandal.
The PMDB, a party with no fixed ideology, has been in power
ever since Brazil restored democracy in 1985 after two decades
of military rule, either in the government or controlling one of
the two house of Congress. It has six ministers in Rousseff's
cabinet besides the vice presidency.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Mary Milliken)