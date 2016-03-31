By Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, March 31
BRASILIA, March 31 Vice President Michel Temer
is quietly assembling a team of respected economists to revive
confidence in Brazil's battered economy with cautious spending
cuts and privatizations should leftist President Dilma Rousseff
be impeached, insiders say.
Temer could take power as soon as May if the lower house of
Congress approves Rousseff's impeachment but party insiders warn
the softly-spoken 75-year-old faces a daunting array of
obstacles to pursuing the deeper reforms they say are needed to
rebalance Latin America's largest economy.
Brazil's worst recession in decades restricts the room for
sharp spending cuts to curb a vast budget deficit and
differences within Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party
(PMDB) will complicate efforts to build a consensus for change
on sensitive issues like pension and welfare reform.
"The country is in chaos. It is broke and Brazilians are fed
up with the political establishment," said veteran PMDB lawmaker
Jarbas Vasconcelos. "We can only change this with a wide
coalition. Temer knows it has to include respected figures."
The PMDB, Brazil's largest party, is a fractious grouping
without any clear ideology. It has not fielded a presidential
candidate for two decades and has instead used its role as
coalition partner to sweep up lucrative government positions.
To complicate matters, several senior PMDB figures are
embroiled in Brazil's biggest ever corruption investigation and
Temer himself could be ousted if the Supreme Electoral Court
finds graft money helped fund the 2014 election campaign when he
was Rousseff's running mate.
Aware of the embittered political environment they would
inherit if Rousseff is ousted, PMDB insiders close to Temer say
he will try to build support in Congress for careful cuts to
spending and to red tape that hurts businesses as well as the
sale of subsidiaries at state oil firm Petrobras,
which lies at the center of the vast corruption scandal.
PMDB officials are considering former central bankers
Henrique Meirelles and Arminio Fraga, both widely respected on
Wall Street, to lead the future economic team as finance
minister, according to a party leader and a political consultant
both close to Temer.
A Meirelles spokesman said the banker will not comment on
rumors of his possible nomination. Fraga did not respond to an
email seeking comments.
Under the guidance of the pro-business Temer, the PMDB
published a liberal economic platform in October, widely seen as
turning its back on a decade in coalition with the ruling
Workers' Party and as an overture to the center-right opposition
to form a government if Rousseff fell.
The "Bridge to the Future" plan argued that the Workers'
Party model of consumption-driven growth - through state
spending and welfare programs - was bankrupt and Brazil`s
competitiveness needed a boost from private investment, pension
reforms and cuts to public spending.
With Congress now widely expected to impeach the unpopular
Rousseff, the opposition is keen to roll back more than a decade
of left-wing policies. Aecio Neves, leader of the Brazilian
Social Democratic Party (PSDB), pledged on Tuesday to back a
transition government led by Temer that balances Brazil's books
and restores growth.
Hopes that a new government could tame last year's
double-digit inflation and slash a fiscal deficit of nearly 11
percent of GDP have spurred a rally in Brazil's financial
markets in recent weeks.
But Temer's point man in coordinating his economic program,
Wellington Moreira Franco, told Reuters there would be no cuts
in spending on flagship social programs such as the "Bolsa
Familia" cash transfer to low-income families, credited with
curbing extreme poverty since Rousseff's predecessor and mentor
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office in 2003.
Political insiders say the rally in financial markets
overestimates Temer's scope to push reforms needed to revive the
$2 trillion economy through a Congress packed with 28 parties.
"There is some exaggeration in the market," said Samuel
Pessoa, an economist who advised Neves in his 2014 presidential
bid against Rousseff. "Many people are overestimating the
capacity of a Temer administration to put the house in order."
SEEKING CONSENSUS
Temer would take power on a six-month interim basis in May
if the lower house recommends putting Rousseff on trial and the
Senate accepts the recommendation. Rousseff faces charges of
deliberately breaking budget rules to help her 2014 re-election
bid.
If she is found guilty, Temer would rule until a new leader
is picked at elections in late 2018. He is considered unlikely
to run.
Temer has served three times as speaker of Brazil`s
turbulent lower house and built a reputation for moderation and
consensus building. He is already in talks with opposition
parties such as the PSDB and the center-right Democrats party to
secure their support.
Yet the PMDB`s own lawmakers in recent years have voted to
bolster public spending in health and rejected efforts to revert
costly tax breaks to some businesses.
Those who have worked with Temer said the constitutional
lawyer will focus on more immediate but moderate measures to
revive confidence instead of pushing for ambitious and
controversial reforms.
"Temer will try to stabilize the economy, build credibility
abroad to reverse our rating downgrades and end the perverse
cycle of high inflation and unemployment," said Thiago de
Aragao, a political strategist who worked with Temer last year.
An economist who helped draft the "Bridge to the Future"
said the PMDB was working on a plan for social programs but
would steer clear of specific proposals so as not to anger
working-class voters ahead of the next election in 2018.
"It's a very general document. If you are too specific, it
will be interpreted as reducing benefits, which is politically
sensitive," said the economist, who asked not be named so he
could speak freely.
The PMDB won plaudits recently for pushing through changes
to liberalize the deep-water oil sector as debt-ridden state
firm Petrobras lacked the funds to invest.
The economist said another item that could be included on
the PMDB agenda is deepening Petrobras' $15 billion asset sale
plan to include the sale of other subsidiaries including its
transportation arm Transpetro and its fuel distribution unit BR
Distribuidora to avoid a costly government bailout.
That, however, would be likely to enrage unions and the
Workers Party, which are already opposed to divestments. Any
attempt at broader reforms to labor and pension benefits would
also likely spark protests, and tensions could explode if
anti-graft investigators arrest Lula on money laundering
charges.
"It's going to be rough on the streets, especially if
prosecutors move against Lula," said David Fleischer, politics
professor emeritus at Brasilia University. "It is almost mission
impossible for Temer to turn the economy around."
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Kieran Murray)