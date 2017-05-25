BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
BRASILIA May 25 Brazil's economic and fiscal policies will remain steady despite political turmoil engulfing the government of President Michel Temer, the head of the national treasury, Ana Paula Vescovi, said on Thursday.
In a press briefing about the central government's fiscal results, Vescovi said the government will meet its 2017 fiscal goal. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by James Dalgleish; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said it was open to talks with Western Digital Corp in their dispute over the sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit - an apparent olive branch after it chose another suitor as preferred bidder.