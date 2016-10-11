UPDATE 3-Delivery Hero set to list before summer break - sources
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
BRASILIA Oct 10 The approval of a public spending cap in the lower house of Congress on Monday is a major victory for the government that shows Congress' commitment to fiscal responsibility, presidential spokesman Alexandre Parola told reporters.
Minutes earlier, the lower house approved the landmark proposal by 366 votes, well above the 308 or three-fifth majority needed for passage. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's posted a current account surplus in April for the second straight month, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as record harvests boosted exports and helped limit currency losses during a deepening political crisis.