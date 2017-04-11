BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian Supreme Court judge opened investigations into eight ministers and dozens of other senior politicians including the heads of the upper and lower houses of Congress, according to a list of names released by a court official on Tuesday.

The list of names includes Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha, Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi and Minister Wellington Moreira Franco, who heads a department for infrastructure investment. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)