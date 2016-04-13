BRASILIA, April 13 Brazil's Social Democratic
Party (PSD), the largest centrist party remaining in President
Dilma Rousseff's coalition, instructed its members in the lower
house of Congress to vote for her impeachment on Sunday, a party
leader said on Wednesday.
In another blow to the chances of Rousseff blocking
impeachment on charges of breaking budget laws, the PSD's leader
in the chamber, Rogerio Rosso, told reporters that a vast
majority of the party's 38 lower house members back impeachment.
It was up to the party's sole minister in Rousseff's
cabinet, Minister of Cities Gilberto Kassab, to decide whether
to resign his post or not, Rosso said.
