BRASILIA Nov 25 Geddel Vieira Lima, the Cabinet
minister at the center of the latest corruption scandal in
Brazilian President Michel Temer's government, resigned on
Friday.
The minister stepped down after another recently departed
Cabinet member said he pressured him to approve a property
investment. A presidential aide told Reuters earlier
on Friday that Temer was planning to fire Vieira Lima, his
minister in charge of relations with Congress, because of the
accusations.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle, Editing
by W Simon)