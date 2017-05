Brazilian Minister of Tourism Henrique Eduardo Alves talks on his mobile phone after a meeting with Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil, December 14, 2015. Picture taken December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Brazil's tourism minister, Henrique Eduardo Alves, resigned on Thursday, according to the president's office, making him the third minister to leave the month-old government of interim President Michel Temer.

Alves was one of about two dozen officials implicated in a graft scheme at state oil company Petrobras in plea bargain testimony by a former executive made public on Wednesday.

