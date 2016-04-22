NEW YORK, April 22 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff told reporters in New York the ongoing impeachment process against her has all the characteristics of a coup and said there was no legal basis for her ouster.

Earlier in the day, Rousseff used a softer tone and avoided the word coup at a speech at the United Nations, though she said Brazil's political crisis was grave. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)