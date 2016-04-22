FOREX-Safe-haven currencies soar on Trump uncertainty
* Dollar index surrenders 'Trump bump' (Updates to U.S. market open; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
NEW YORK, April 22 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff told reporters in New York the ongoing impeachment process against her has all the characteristics of a coup and said there was no legal basis for her ouster.
Earlier in the day, Rousseff used a softer tone and avoided the word coup at a speech at the United Nations, though she said Brazil's political crisis was grave. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Dollar index surrenders 'Trump bump' (Updates to U.S. market open; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
ATHENS, May 17 Thousands of Greeks walked off their jobs on Wednesday and marched through central Athens in an angry protest against continued austerity measures being demanded by international lenders in exchange for disbursing bailout funds.