SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's approval rating gained six percentage points since
hitting an all-time low in late June after massive nationwide
protests, a poll published on Saturday showed.
The number of respondents who said they intended to vote for
her in next year's election also rose by five percentage points,
according to the Datafolha opinion poll published in local
newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.
Thirty-six percent of Brazilians considered Rousseff's
administration "great" or "good," up from 30 percent in late
June.
The recovery, though still far below the 65 percent approval
rate she had in March, reflects slightly more confidence in
Brazil's economy as concerns about inflation ease.
Rousseff once had one of the highest approval ratings of any
leaders in the Western hemisphere.
Rousseff now has 35 percent of voting intentions, up from 30
percent in the previous poll, according to Datafolha, which
concluded she would not win in a first round vote.
In a similar survey conducted in December, Rousseff had 54
percent of voting intentions.
Former Environment Minister Marina Silva appears to be
gaining ground with voters, rising to 26 percent of intended
votes from 23 percent. Minas Gerais Senator Aecio Neves had 13
percent of votes compared with 17 percent in June.
The poll also showed Brazilians are less supportive of the
mass protests that drew 1 million to the streets at their peak
in mid-June.
The number of Brazilians who said the protests had resulted
in positive changes fell to 49 percent from 65 percent in
Datafolha's last poll.
The demonstrations dealt with a range of issues including
corruption, poor transportation and the amount of money being
spent to host the 2014 soccer World Cup. Some say they lacked
focus.
The 27 percentage point drop in Rousseff's approval in just
three weeks that Datafolha reported on June 29, after the
protests, was the sharpest suffered by a Brazilian leader since
1990.
Rousseff's approval rate rose in July and early August in all
geographical areas and is higher among lower income groups, her
Worker's Party base. But the number of Brazilians who intend to
vote for her rose the most in the southeast, the wealthiest part
of the country.
The number of Brazilians who consider Rousseff's
administration "bad" or "terrible" fell to 22 percent from 25
percent five weeks earlier, the poll said.
The approval rating of her economic team, led by Finance
Minister Guido Mantega and central bank president Alexandre
Tombini, rose slightly to 30 percent from 27 percent a month
earlier.
Pessimism over inflation, which has been increasing since
December according to the poll, was nearly stable at 54 percent
from 53 percent a month earlier.
Inflation slowed sharply in July after authorities in
several cities and states rolled back public transport fare
increases following the protests.
But it is still a delicate moment for Brazil's economy,
which barely expanded last year, and the government is betting
on an ambitious agenda of infrastructure projects to return to
sustained growth in coming years.
Optimism over employment improved even though data showed
Brazil's jobless rate rose in June to the highest level since
April 2012. The poll said 39 percent believe the jobless rate
will rise more, down from 44 percent previously.
The poll, conducted Aug. 7-9, surveyed 2,615 people and has
a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.