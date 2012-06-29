* Government, personal approval ratings remain high
* Brazilians like Rousseff's push for lower interest rates
* Electorate not feeling the economic slowdown
By Hugo Bachega
BRASILIA, June 29 President Dilma Rousseff is
enjoying record approval ratings as Brazilians laud her efforts
to lower interest rates and jumpstart the country's stalled
economy, a poll showed Friday.
The Rousseff administration's approval rating climbed to 59
percent, according to the poll by the National Industry
Confederation (CNI) and the Ibope polling institute. That was a
three-point increase from the previous survey in March.
Rousseff's personal approval rating, already one of the
highest for any elected leader worldwide, remained stable at 77
percent.
The approval, the pollster said, is largely the result of
Rousseff's efforts to revive growth in Latin America's biggest
economy. Indeed, 49 percent of those polled approved of her
handling of the economy compared to 33 percent three months ago.
After nearly a decade-long investment boom, Brazil's economy
in recent quarters has stalled because of the financial crisis
in Europe, global uncertainty, and falling demand for commodity
exports.
LOWER RATES, HAPPY SHOPPERS
Rousseff has introduced a series of tax breaks and other
stimulus measures, and successfully prodded the central bank to
lower the country's historically-high interest rates. A series
of seven consecutive cuts by the central bank lowered the
benchmark rate to its current level of 8.5 percent, a record
low.
Not content with easing by the central bank alone, though,
Rousseff also pressured Brazil's giant commercial banks to
follow suit - something they haven't always done in a country
with a history of economic volatility. By getting state-owned
banks to lower their rates - and publicly upbraiding private
lenders for keeping theirs high - she managed an
across-the-board reduction by all.
The lower rates have kept credit flowing for Brazilians
eager to continue the consumer binge that fueled much of the
country's recent growth. Though loan defaults in recent months
have climbed to levels that are troubling some economists,
continued access to credit has kept most Brazilians happy.
"They aren't feeling the crisis very much," said Renato da
Fonseca, head of polling for CNI, a private industry
confederation. "The worsening economy still hasn't had any
impact on the government."
Rousseff, 64 years old, had a tough act to follow when she
took office in 2011.
A little-known bureaucrat and former minister during the
administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, her
predecessor, she was elected because of his immense popularity,
his campaigning, and the soaring economy at the time.
With little of the charisma or common touch that gave Lula
such widespread support, however, analysts say her star could
fall quickly if Brazil's economic woes worsen.