BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.
The court voted 4-3 to acquit the Rousseff-Temer ticket, avoiding the removal from office of the center-right Temer who has been besieged by economic recession and corruption scandals since replacing Rousseff last year. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)
BRUSSELS, June 22 Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in Britain on Thursday, saying in her first test of negotiating strength that she did not want anyone to have to leave because of Brexit or to split up families.