SAO PAULO Oct 2 Millionaire businessman Joao
Doria of the centrist Brazilian Social Democrat Party has won
the race for mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, in local
elections on Sunday that were a major setback for the leftist
Workers Party.
With 9.9 percent of votes left to count, Doria had won over
53 percent, enough to avoid a runoff, according to official
results.
Based on the percentage of blank and nullified votes, along
with voters who did not turn out, Reuters projects that Doria
has won. His victory bolsters a likely presidential bid by the
PSDB governor of Sao Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, in 2018.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney)