BRASILIA Brazil's Supreme Court voted on Thursday to uphold an injunction that ousted the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, for obstructing investigation of corruption accusations against him.

The majority decision removed Cunha from the line of presidential succession just days before the Senate is expected to suspend President Dilma Rousseff for an impeachment trial during which she will be replaced by Vice President Michel Temer.

