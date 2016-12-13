BRASILIA Dec 13 Brazil's Senate voted 53-16 on
Tuesday to pass the main text of a 20-year federal spending cap
that is the centerpiece of President Michel Temer's plan to
restore fiscal discipline and bring a widening budget deficit
under control.
The constitutional amendment will be enacted on Thursday and
provides for a presidential revision after 10 years. The
unpopular measure was opposed by leftist parties who said it
would undermine education and health services.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)