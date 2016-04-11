BRASILIA, April 11 Brazil's Vice President
Michel Temer said on Monday that an audio message that showed
him preparing to take over if President Dilma Rousseff is
impeached was released by mistake and merely expressed views of
his that are already known.
Temer told reporters the audio message calling for a
government of national unity was aimed for a politicians close
to him who had asked if he was prepared to govern in the case
that Rousseff were to be impeached. He said the message was
mistakenly sent to the wrong group on WhatsApp.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Diane Craft)