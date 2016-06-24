BRASILIA, June 24 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer said the British vote to leave the European Union was a political decision and as such should not be discussed, but said local authorities will monitor the economic consequences of the exit.

Temer added in a radio interview that the Mercosur trade bloc needs to be revised as it poses an obstacle to other agreements on tariffs. He also said nobody has discussed raising taxes on farming, as local media had published. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)