BRASILIA Dec 13 President Michel Temer said on
Tuesday that corruption accusations against politicians emerging
from the Petrobras graft scandal must not paralyze the country,
as his government plans measures to revive Brazil's stalled
economy.
Temer has asked prosecutors to speed up the release of plea
bargain statements by defendants in the Petrobras investigation
so that accusations, which have implicated members of his
Cabinet, do not disrupt efforts to pull Brazil from recession.
He said stimulus measures would be announced on Thursday but
gave no details.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)