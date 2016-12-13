BRASILIA Dec 13 President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that corruption accusations against politicians emerging from the Petrobras graft scandal must not paralyze the country, as his government plans measures to revive Brazil's stalled economy.

Temer has asked prosecutors to speed up the release of plea bargain statements by defendants in the Petrobras investigation so that accusations, which have implicated members of his Cabinet, do not disrupt efforts to pull Brazil from recession. He said stimulus measures would be announced on Thursday but gave no details.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)