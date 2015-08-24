BRASILIA Aug 24 (Repeats to add subscriber
codes; no change to text)
Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer has decided to drop his
role as day-to-day political coordinator for President Dilma
Rousseff in Congress but is not leaving her government, a source
in the administration said on Monday.
The source, who asked not to be named, said Temer would no
longer handle the management of the government's political
relations with its coalition allies in Congress, which have been
tense due to allegations of corruption and policy differences
over how to stop Brazil's slide into economic recession.
Temer's decision is seen as a prelude to the departure of
his Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), the nation's
largest, from the governing coalition of the Workers' Party to
field its own candidate in 2018.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)