BRASILIA, April 22 Brazil's acting President Michel Temer called "adequate" on Friday President Dilma Rousseff's speech for the United Nations in which she warned of Brazil's "grave crisis."

Temer, who would take over the presidency if Rousseff is ousted by impeachment in Congress, said he was "listening to a lot of people but just listening" when asked about eventual Cabinet picks.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)