By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA Aug 24 Brazilian Vice President Michel
Temer has decided to drop his role as day-to-day political
coordinator in Congress for President Dilma Rousseff but is not
leaving her government, two sources in the administration said
on Monday.
Temer is an important ally of the embattled Rousseff and his
decision will further hamstring the unpopular president, who is
facing calls for her resignation or impeachment as the economy
flounders.
The sources, who asked not to be named, said Temer would no
longer handle Rousseff's political relations with coalition
allies, which have been tense due to corruption allegations and
disagreement over budget cuts aimed at saving the country's
investment-grade credit rating.
"This will reinforce market worries about the government's
ability to execute economic policies," said Rafael Cortez, a
political analyst at the Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo.
"Temer's role was to help the government get fiscal
adjustment measures through Congress," Cortez said.
Aviation Minister Eliseu Padilha, a political veteran in
Temer's PMDB party, will take over the political coordination
role until the end of the month, the sources said.
Earlier on Monday, in a show of commitment to austerity, the
government announced plans to eliminate one in four ministries,
doing away with several posts often used for political
bargaining.
Temer's decision is seen as a prelude to the departure of
his Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), the nation's
largest, from the governing coalition of the Workers' Party to
field its own presidential candidate in 2018.
The PMDB controls both houses of Congress and its break with
the government would seriously weaken Rousseff.
A party official said only a PMDB convention could result in
the party leaving the coalition and no convention is scheduled
this year. "We aren't in the business of overthrowing elected
governments," the official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Opinion polls show two of every three Brazilians want to see
Rousseff impeached because of Brazil's worst economic downturn
in 25 years and a massive corruption scandal over political
kickbacks on contracts with state-controlled companies.
Tendencias estimates a 20 percent chance that Rousseff will
not serve out her term due to the political challenges she
faces, Cortez said, adding that the risk could increase.
In recent months, Temer has spearheaded efforts to push
through austerity legislation to cut a fiscal deficit that put
Brazil's investment-grade credit rating at risk. His role has
been crucial in restoring credibility to the Rousseff
administration's policies in Brazil's business community.
Sources in the PMDB said on Friday that Temer was tired of
dealing with government infighting over the distribution of
second-tier positions to keep its allies happy.
Differences arose last week between the PMDB and Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy when he opposed sparing the transportation
industry from a roll back in payroll tax breaks, a move aimed at
restoring fiscal revenues, the sources said.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)