BRASILIA, Sept 11 The pension reform to be
proposed by the Brazilian government will not be approved
quickly, President Michel Temer told newspaper O Globo in an
interview published on Sunday.
Temer said he plans to meet with union leaders before
sending a pension reform bill to Congress. The government plans
to introduce a minimum age for retirement, among other changes
aimed at reducing a fast-growing budget deficit.
"I don't believe it will be approved soon. We'll send it,
there will be street demonstrations and it will take time. I
doubt this will be debated if there's a runoff voting (in late
October) in the mayoral elections," Temer was quoted as saying.
The pension reform is part of a broader agenda proposed by
Temer to overhaul state finances and rekindle investments after
two years of severe recession. Temer has also proposed more
flexible labor legislation and a mandatory cap for state
spending valid for 20 years.
Temer took over permanently last month after former
President Dilma Rousseff was removed from office by the Senate
on charges of breaking budget laws. However, opinion polls show
Temer's popularity is also low. Street protests in recent weeks
have called the impeachment a "coup" and demanded new elections.
Temer said he will oppose a bill to raise salaries of
Supreme Court justices. The proposal to be voted on by the
Senate has caused a rift in Temer's wide coalition.
"I've been receiving phone calls from state governors saying
'for the love of God, Temer, you can't let that pass."
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)