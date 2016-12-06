By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 6 When Michel Temer took
over Brazil's presidency in May, many hoped he could overcome
the political gridlock, corruption scandals and economic
obstacles that have hobbled Latin America's biggest country.
But seven months into the job, Brazil's problems look just
as intractable as they did when Temer and his Congressional
allies orchestrated the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, his
predecessor.
Like a sequel to her administration, Temer's is already
beset by scandal, an unwieldy legislature and an economy that
risks entering a third year of recession.
Instead of hope and change, after 13 years of increasingly
feckless government by the leftist Workers Party, even those who
enabled Temer's ascent fear more of the same.
"We already have a crisis of confidence as bad as it was
with Dilma," says Cristovam Buarque, a veteran senator scorned
by fellow leftists for supporting Rousseff's impeachment. "There
is no indication the country has a way out of this mess."
A quick fix would be rare in Brazil's chaotic, multiparty
democracy.
After all, Temer, as vice president, was part of Rousseff's
administration and, critics say, helped create the mess. His
Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), a shapeshifting mix
of conservatives and pork-barrel centrists, was a key part of
the Workers Party coalition.
And Temer, a backroom dealmaker who calls his specialty
"arbitrating conflict," is not the commandeering, inspirational
savior that many Brazilians crave.
"This is someone known for accommodation, not for leading
with ideas, certainty and strength," says Rafael Cortez, a
political scientist at Tendencias, a São Paulo consulting firm.
The president and his aides say they remain confident they
can pull Brazil from the morass. But many Brazilians are growing
impatient, with memories fresh of an economic boom that preceded
the Rousseff administration.
The recession is proving relentless, pushing unemployment
toward a 12 percent level unseen in over a decade.
Last week, government data showed the economy contracted for
a seventh consecutive quarter. Confidence is so low - and
wallets so bare - that businesses are not investing and
consumers are not spending.
If federal finances were not hurting enough, with the
deficit this year expected to equal 10 percent of the economy as
tax revenues plummet, Temer recently agreed to help troubled
state governments. Several of these are so bankrupt they will
likely need full-fledged bailouts.
FISCAL CRISIS, MESSY POLITICS
To make way for future growth, Temer has bet on two measures
economists have long argued would make Brazil more efficient: a
constitutional amendment to limit government spending and an
overhaul of the costly social security system.
Even if they are passed quickly - which is far from certain
amid political tumult that threatens to derail a Senate vote on
the spending cap - the measures will provide little immediate
relief.
"There is a horrendous fiscal crisis ahead and the
government has only been thinking about the medium- and the
long-term," says Monica de Bolle, a Brazilian economist at the
Peterson Institute for International Economics.
She is one of a few to have suggested Temer consider tapping
the International Monetary Fund - anathema to some in a country
that during the boom took pride in weaning itself off decades of
foreign assistance.
"The government is going to need cash and it doesn't make
sense to just sit, wait and hope," de Bolle added.
The messy political situation is compounded by growing
tension between the executive, legislative and judicial
branches. Temer recently lost his fourth minister to graft
allegations.
On Monday, the Supreme Court stripped the Senate presidency
from Renan Calheiros, a party colleague of Temer's, after
indicting him on corruption charges. His replacement, a Workers
Party stalwart, is expected to delay the spending-cap vote.
The lower house, rattled by a plea bargain deal by employees
of engineering firm Odebrecht SA that could implicate
dozens of lawmakers in a kickback scandal, disgusted Brazil last
week by passing a bill meant to intimidate judges and
prosecutors.
Combined, the troubles have undermined confidence further.
Local stocks and Brazil's currency, the real,
are trading well below peaks reached after a post-impeachment
boom.
The Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, on Monday
raised its probability to 20 percent that Temer will not finish
his term, citing growing unrest and possible fallout from the
kickback probe, which could touch Temer himself.
Having gone through one traumatic ouster, few Brazilians are
eager for another aborted administration. Even if Temer is
unpopular, with approval ratings mired at around 14 percent,
some see no benefit in his failure.
"We have to hope for improvement," says Rogerio Chequer, a
São Paulo businessman who leads Vem Pra Rua, a conservative
group that organized street protests in recent years. "We need
economic development, we need better politics and we need a way
out of this deadlock."
