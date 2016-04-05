SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's Vice President
Michel Temer will step aside as the head of the Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) that withdrew from the ruling
coalition last week, ceding leadership of the group to his
deputy Senator Romero Juca, Globonews reported on Tuesday.
Globonews, citing an advisor to Temer, said he was leaving
his role in the party because Juca would be in a stronger
position to respond to attacks on the PMDB following its
decision to abandon President Dilma Rousseff and to support
impeachment proceedings in Congress.
