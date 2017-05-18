BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
BRASILIA May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer, who is facing damaging allegations of condoning corruption that threaten his survival office, will make a statement at about 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), a presidential aide told Reuters.
Temer's government has been rocked by allegations that he condoned the bribery of a witness in the "Car Wash" corruption investigation. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.