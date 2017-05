BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's lower house of Congress began voting on Sunday on whether President Dilma Rousseff should face an impeachment trial in the Senate on charges of manipulating budgetary accounts.

The opposition needs votes from 342 out of the 513 congressmen to push forward with Rousseff's impeachment and potentially end 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule in the midst of a deeply divided nation. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)