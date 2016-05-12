BRASILIA May 11 The Brazilian Senate voted on Thursday in favour of putting President Dilma Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws by 55 votes to 22.

When officially notified later on Thursday morning, Brazil's first woman president will be suspended, ending 13 years of rule by the leftist Workers Party, and Vice President Michel Temer will become acting president during her trial.

