BRASILIA May 12 A majority of Brazil's Senate indicated on Thursday it will vote to put President Dilma Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws, signaling the end of 13 years of rule by the leftist Workers Party in Latin America's largest nation.

In a marathon session of speeches, 41 of the 81 senators had indicated by the early hours of Thursday morning that they would vote to put Rousseff on trial, a move that would suspend Brazil's first woman president.

The final vote, expected around dawn, would make Vice President Michel Temer acting president during her trial. The trial could last for up to six months. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Louise Ireland)