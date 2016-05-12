BRASILIA May 12 A majority of Brazil's Senate
indicated on Thursday it will vote to put President Dilma
Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws, signaling the end of
13 years of rule by the leftist Workers Party in Latin America's
largest nation.
In a marathon session of speeches, 41 of the 81 senators had
indicated by the early hours of Thursday morning that they would
vote to put Rousseff on trial, a move that would suspend
Brazil's first woman president.
The final vote, expected around dawn, would make Vice
President Michel Temer acting president during her trial. The
trial could last for up to six months.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Louise Ireland)