BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil's Senate on Tuesday
approved a drastic ceiling on federal spending in a first-round
vote that hands a timely victory to President Michel Temer who
is struggling to restore fiscal discipline amidst an economic
recession and political crisis.
By 61-14 votes, the Senate backed a constitutional amendment
that would limit federal spending, with the exception of health,
education and debt payments, to the rate of inflation for 20
years, with an option for a presidential revision after 10
years. It is expected to clear a second and final vote on Dec
13.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)