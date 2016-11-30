BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved a drastic ceiling on federal spending in a first-round vote that hands a timely victory to President Michel Temer who is struggling to restore fiscal discipline amidst an economic recession and political crisis.

By 61-14 votes, the Senate backed a constitutional amendment that would limit federal spending, with the exception of health, education and debt payments, to the rate of inflation for 20 years, with an option for a presidential revision after 10 years. It is expected to clear a second and final vote on Dec 13. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)