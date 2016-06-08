By Jeb Blount
SAO JOAO DA BARRA, Brazil, June 8 The launch
this week of Prumo Logistica's $3.7 billion Port of
Açu, the largest in Latin America, marked the revival of a
Brazilian logistics hub many thought doomed when the empire of
its former billionaire owner collapsed.
Açu's more than 25 km (15.5 miles) of docks, piers and
breakwaters is a much-needed step towards narrowing a crippling
infrastructure gap in Latin America's largest economy.
The Manhattan-sized industrial complex northeast of Rio de
Janeiro, which officially opened on Tuesday, however, remains a
far cry from the plans drafted by Eike Batista before his $60
billion EBX industrial empire disappeared almost overnight in
2013.
While Batista envisioned a thriving hub of shipyards, steel
mills and electric-car factories, much of the giant complex
remains a quiet expanse of bird-flocked dunes and swamp.
Batista ceded control of Açu three years ago to Washington,
D.C.-based EIG Energy Partners in exchange for a promise to
invest $562 million in the unfinished port.
"Açu is doing well because the port was based on solid
ideas," said Jose Magela, CEO of Prumo, which is 74 percent
owned by EIG.
So far, Açu has been most attractive for oil-related
ventures. About 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Rio, it sits
aside waters responsible for 80 percent of Brazil's oil output.
The petroleum industry accounts for more than a tenth of the
nation's gross domestic product.
On Tuesday, Prumo opened Brazil's first independent
crude-oil terminal in partnership with Germany's Oiltanking
GmbH.
It can transfer up to 1.2 million barrels a day from shuttle
tankers loaded at offshore fields to long-haul vessels. Royal
Dutch Shell Plc has a contract to transfer as much as
300,000 barrels a day of its growing Brazilian output at the
terminal, Prumo said.
A new maritime diesel terminal run by Britain's BP Plc
just sold its first fuel for ships working in adjacent
deepwater fields. Prumo's general cargo docks exports bauxite
for Brazilian industrial conglomerate Votorantim Participações
SA.
Louisiana-based ship and oil service company Edison Chouest
expects to complete its largest offshore oil supply base outside
the United States at Açu in 2017.
For Brazil's government, struggling with its biggest
recession in decades, the port is a lifeline. More than a decade
of government-led infrastructure spending has failed to make
exports competitive.
It is counting on private investment to revive an oil
industry, struggling with low prices. State-controlled oil giant
Petrobras is crippled by debt and corruption.
"The government has signaled a new phase of private sector
interaction," Transportation Minister Mauricio Quintella said.
"Everyone knows the budget restrictions that Brazil faces."
Among the nearly 200 government officials, investors,
politicians and executives flown in for the ceremony, one person
was notably absent: Batista.
Asked if an invitation was extended to Batista, who lost
Brazil's largest personal fortune when project delays and
overreach saddled his sprawling empire with debt, Prumo
executives shrugged. "I don't know," CEO Magela said.
Batista was banned from running public companies for five
years by the CVM markets regulator last year for conflicts of
interest at his oil company OGX.
Eucherio Rodrigues, who was briefly chief financial officer
of Batista's shipbuilding unit OSX after its bankruptcy filing,
said the tycoon's absence was unfair.
"Açu was a great idea and will be a great port, but Eike's
timing was poor and he made many mistakes," Rodrigues said.
($1 = 3.387 Brazilian reais)
