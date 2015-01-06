(Updates with end of protest)
SAO PAULO Jan 6 Fishermen ended a protest on
Tuesday which delayed ship movement at the container shipping
port of Itajai in southern Brazil, the local port authority
said.
Fishermen started protesting government measures to stop
fishing hundreds of endangered species on Monday, saying many of
the species have commercially viable populations. They ended the
protests and cleared the port's entryway on Tuesday afternoon
after the government agreed to hear their proposals.
Itajai does not ship bulk grains but it is an important
commercial center for frozen meat. Brazil is the world's No. 1
beef exporter.
In addition to three stalled container ships, one passenger
cruise ship and a boat that services state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, platforms were also held up,
a port authority representative said.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Richard Chang and Chris Reese)