* Container ships worst affected by the stoppage
* Reason for strike, planned duration not clear
* Potential for delay to coffee, sugar shipments
* Liquids including oil derivatives unaffected - port
SAO PAULO, May 30 Stevedores at Brazil's largest
port, Santos, went on strike on Wednesday, threatening delays to
shipments of goods including coffee, sugar and other
commodities, the port authority said.
The stoppage was in protest at a move by government
officials to enforce rules that require stevedores to have a gap
of 11 hours between shifts. Stevedores have rejected the idea,
Santos port spokeswoman Celia Souza said.
No representatives from the stevedores' association,
Sindaport, could be reached Wednesday afternoon to confirm the
reason for the strike and how long it might last.
Two-thirds of the ships berthed could not be loaded or
unloaded due to the stoppage, Souza said. Those taking on liquid
loads such as orange juice and derivatives of crude oil were
able to load as usual.
The port spokeswoman said five ships loading bulk cargoes
were still taking on goods such as soybeans, sugar, pulp and
other commodities, despite the strike.
The flow of container goods is mostly paralyzed due to the
required use of stevedores.
About 38 ships were anchored offshore, queueing to berth.
Brazil is the world's No. 1 producer of coffee and sugar and
the harvest for both is in its early stages. Raw sugar is
exported in bulk, while white sugar and coffee is largely bagged
up and packed into containers. The soy harvest has just
finished, making this one of the peak flow periods for the crop.
In the past, the stevedores' association at Santos has
tended to stage 24-hour warning strikes and threatened to
proceed to unlimited stoppages unless their grievances were
addressed in negotiations.
Santos is a key exit point for the country's most valuable
farm commodities such as soy, sugar and coffee.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing
by Reese Ewing,; Kenneth Barry and John Wallace)