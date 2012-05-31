* Container ships worst affected by the stoppage
* Planned duration of strike not clear
* Potential for delay to coffee, sugar, soy shipments
* Court threatens fines against strikers
SAO PAULO, May 30 Dockworkers who began a strike
on Wednesday at Brazil's largest port said they would continue
the stoppage until their demands over working conditions were
met, while the government threatened to fine them if operations
were halted.
The stoppage at Santos, a key exit point for the country's
most valuable farm commodities such as soy, sugar and coffee,
threatens to delay shipments of those goods, although loading
continued on Wednesday. Recent, similar strikes have tended to
be resolved within a day or two without causing major
disruption.
The workers are striking over a move by the government to
enforce rules imposing a minimum gap of 11 hours between shifts.
Dockworkers are demanding the rules be delayed and say they
would restrict double shifts to exceptional circumstances,
cutting dockworkers' incomes.
"We want a delay. The strike will continue until we have an
answer from the operators," said César Rodrigues Alves, acting
president of the Santos dockworkers' union.
The Santos division of the public prosecutor's office said
late on Wednesday it would fine the union 100,000 reais
($49,600) per day if less than 70 percent of the workforce
remained on the job.
The prosecutor's office said the rules were meant to protect
worker health and safety and serve as a means of distributing
available shifts more fairly among workers.
By Wednesday evening, around half of the ships berthed at
public terminals were able to load, Santos port authority
spokeswoman Celia Souza said, after about two-thirds had been
unable to in the morning.
Those taking on liquid loads such as orange juice and oil
products had been able to do so without interruption since they
are fed by pipelines that do not require manual labor.
Brazil is the world's No.1 producer of coffee and sugar and
the harvest for both is in its early stages. Raw sugar is
exported in bulk, while white sugar and coffee is largely bagged
and packed into containers. The soy harvest has just finished,
making this one of the peak flow periods for the crop.
($1 = 2.015 reais)
(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Peter
Murphy; Editing by Matt Driskill)