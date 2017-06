SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's state development bank BNDES on Friday agreed to lend 920 million reais ($457 million) to help finance the construction of the Suape port project in the country's northeast.

The bank, Brazil's largest source of long-term credit for companies, will lend the money to the state of Pernambuco, where the project is located, it said in a statement. Among partners in the project are state-controlled oil company Petrobras and Venezuela's PDVSA.