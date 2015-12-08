SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil canceled an auction to
lease a port terminal area in the northern state of Para due to
lack of interest but will auction three other areas in its
largest port of Santos on Wednesday, a spokesman for the port
secretariat said on Tuesday.
The government, facing its worst recession in 25 years, is
counting on private investment to upgrade its strained port
infrastructure as exports of soybeans, sugar, coffee and beef
soar due to Brazil's weakening currency.
Fewer terminals on auction mean fewer potential funds for
President Dilma Rousseff's cash-strapped government. The three
areas in Santos, in the Southeast, will be offered at an auction
in Sao Paulo starting at 9 a.m. (11 GMT) on Wednesday.
Port auctions, permitted under a 2012 law, were delayed for
years because of objections from a federal auditor, the TCU. The
government had previously expected to auction dozens of terminal
areas in 2014 before it faced legal hurdles.
