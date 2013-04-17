* Unions analyzing draft law on ports
* Key demands appear to have been met
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's main port labor
unions said on Wednesday they have no plans to proceed with a
strike they had threatened for Thursday while they study a
proposed law outlining changes to regulations governing the
country's ports.
"There is a plenary meeting tomorrow," said a press officer
at the National Federation of Stevedores. "They are analyzing
the measures."
She said that "on the face of it," the unions' demands that
clauses threatening port workers' job security be scrapped
appeared to have been met. The abolition of a special agency
that doled out shifts among registered workers was their main
objection to the initial draft of the law.
Brazil is in the middle of exporting an expected record soy
harvest and coffee and sugar crops are due to hit its
overburdened ports within weeks. Even a one-day stoppage would
lengthen already-long queues for ships and rack up tens of
thousands of dollars in demurrage costs for each day lost.
Union officials will now study the draft in detail and
debate it with members before deciding whether to back it.
Unions staged a six-hour stoppage to protest a first draft of
the port reform bill on February 22.
A spokeswoman for a second union, Sindaport, which
represents workers at the port management body, also ruled out
the possibility they would strike on Thursday. Neither
spokesperson could confirm if or when a strike would take place
if the unions objected to the latest draft of the bill.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy)