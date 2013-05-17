* Legislation opens ports to more private capital
* Lifts restrictions on private ports
* Stevedore strike ends at biggest port, Santos
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, May 16 Brazil's Congress approved
legislation on Thursday that opens up state-owned ports to
private investment and lifts restrictions on the building of
private ports in a bid to eliminate serious bottlenecks
strangling the country's export growth.
The reform bill, which may yet change if President Dilma
Rousseff decides to veto parts of it, is an effort to make
Brazil's clogged, costly and badly managed ports more efficient.
That, backers believe, can help restore robust growth to
Brazil's once-booming economy.
However, negotiations over the bill set off a pitched battle
between supporters and those who benefit from the status quo.
While labor unions opposed the bill because it would loosen
their grip on work contracts, port contractors, suppliers and
other interest groups resisted changes to existing port
business.
The bill's passage was a hard-won victory for Rousseff, who
negotiated with coalition partners and opposition parties to
clinch approval just hours before a midnight deadline that would
have killed the proposal.
Her 18-party coalition split over the controversial bill and
so modified her original proposal that Rousseff is expected to
veto at least parts of it. One change, for instance, eliminated
an important provision that would have centralized control of
ports with the federal government, wresting management authority
from powerful state administrations.
"This is not the final version, but it's an advance," said
Nelson Carlini, chairman of Logistica Brasil, a company that
runs several port terminals and plans to build new ones. Like
other businesspeople with their eye on the sector, Carlini is
pleased the bill revokes restrictions on private investments.
The legislation eliminates a rule that restricted the
operations of private companies at terminals in public ports to
the handling of their own cargo and did not allow them to move
third-party goods. The restrictions, private operators say,
discouraged new investments.
ESSENTIAL OVERHAUL
The government in recent years has increasingly turned to
private investors for money and technology to upgrade Brazil's
crowded highways, decaying bridges, rickety electric grid and
other over-stretched infrastructure.
But outside investment in ports has been more difficult
until now because of legal barriers.
For Rousseff, an overhaul of 20-year-old port regulations is
an essential step to move ahead with a $26 billion
public-private investment drive to modernize gateways for
Brazil's crucial commodity exports.
Ports convey 95 percent of Brazil's foreign commerce and as
such are vital for a country that in recent decades became the
world's biggest exporter of coffee, sugar, beef, orange juice
and ethanol.
Brazil's 34 major ports, the government says, are unprepared
to handle a potential quadrupling of traffic to nearly a billion
tonnes a year by 2030. Ports in Brazil's industrially developed
southeast are working at near 100 percent capacity and those in
the rest of the country are expected to be saturated by 2016.
PORT STRIKE OVER
Union opposition complicated the ruling Workers' Party's
support for the ports bill that sparked a two-day protest
strike. But stevedores returned to work on Wednesday at Brazil's
largest port of Santos, ending a walkout that had limited impact
on cargo movement.
The strike began unexpectedly at midday on Tuesday at the
southeastern ports of Santos, Paranagua and Rio de Janeiro. By
Wednesday afternoon, workers at Santos were the only ones still
reported to be striking.
Dock workers wanted to defend union control over hiring in
the bill, which allows new terminal investors to contract
non-union labor. Some unions agreed to let operators hire
outside of a centralized hiring agency, known as OGMO.
The legislation is an attempt to attract billions of dollars
in new investments by allowing private investors to manage some
of the ports as well as to increase efficiency and cut costs.
Brazilian port terminals charge some of the world's highest
prices to move goods. Some of the high cost stems from labor
agreements, but red tape, taxes and lack of competition between
terminals are also to blame.
Rousseff has made the bill a top priority in a push to
improve Brazil's dilapidated infrastructure, which has become a
drag on economic growth, with ships lining up for weeks to enter
a port to load up agricultural and other exports.
Brazil is in the midst of exporting a record soy harvest,
while coffee and sugar crops are due to hit the overburdened
ports within weeks.