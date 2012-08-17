By Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 16 An investment plan that
commodities giant Brazil will announce in the coming weeks to
boost capacity at its clogged sea ports could exceed 30 billion
reais ($15 billion), a source involved in the plan's development
told Reuters on Thursday.
The investment would come on top of a 133 billion reais
state-led investment package the government announced on
Wednesday to improve its road network and expand a
woefully-inadequate rail system in the continent-sized country.
Those investments were welcomed by local industry and
economic analysts who say years of under-investment in
infrastructure is restricting Brazil's economic potential after
rapid growth in the last decade that has strained logistics.
The source said the government was still considering the
final details of the plan and deciding on an investment model,
but said it would involve both the construction of new ports and
terminals and the revamping of existing facilities.
The investment model would also be designed to stimulate
competition among private companies for the operation of
terminals at the ports.
Ilheus in the northeastern state of Bahia and the river port
in Manaus in the Amazon region are among sites where private
enterprise would be responsible for building and running new
terminals.
The plans for investments at the ports aim to ensure their
capacity expands in tandem with the rail network whose capacity
to deliver cargo will increase immensely after Wednesday's
announcement of 91 billion reais investments in the system.
($1 = 2.0198 Brazilian reals)
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Joseph Radford)