* Stoppage affects containers more than bulk cargo
* Workers object to private terminal's hiring practices
SAO PAULO, July 10 Dock workers at Brazil's key
shipping port of Santos, the largest in South America, started a
24-hour strike on Wednesday to protest a port reform recently
passed by Congress.
Port authorities said the demonstration had paralyzed the
loading of containers, but mechanized bulk cargo shipments such
as soybeans and corn had not been affected. Thirteen ships in
total were stopped while 22 were being loaded.
The National Stevedores Association in Brasilia said workers
at other ports had decided against a July 10 strike and would
instead join a range of other industrial unions planning a
general strike on July 11.
Dock workers are afraid a drive to privatize port terminals
under legislation passed in May will lead to a loss of jobs and
benefits because private operators would not have to hire
through the centralized agency known as OGMO.
They say Embraport, a new $1.2 billion private container
terminal at Santos owned by local infrastructure group Odebrecht
Transport, the United Arab Emirates' DP World and
trading company Coimex, is not hiring through OGMO.
The port strike comes on the heels of a three-day truck
driver protest that slowed grain deliveries at major ports last
week and diverse nationwide demonstrations in June that drew
over 1 million protesters at their peak.
Brazil is currently exporting record soy, corn and sugar
crops. Stevedores at Santos held a two-day strike in May,
holding up 14 ships mostly carrying containers.
Typically, bulk cargo such as grains are less affected by
labor stoppages because they require fewer workers. The movement
of container goods with perishables such as coffee, bagged sugar
and meats are more vulnerable.