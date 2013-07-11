SAO PAULO, July 11 Dock workers at Brazil's key
shipping port of Santos began a one-day strike on Thursday in
support of broader union demonstrations that slowed traffic in
several cities across the country.
The stevedores at Santos held a six-hour protest on
Wednesday, holding up some 13 container ships but not affecting
bulk cargo shipments like soybeans and corn.
The Santos port authority did not yet have information on
shipments affected by Thursday's stoppage. Local television
showed protesters blocking the entrance to Santos, preventing
trucks from entering.
"We are in the street protesting, in support of the day of
struggle," Cesar Rodrigues Alves, a senior representative of the
union of stevedores at Santos port, told Reuters by phone.
Dock workers have held occasional protests this year against
legislation allowing the sale of port terminals to private
companies that Congress passed on May 16. They fear a loss of
jobs and benefits because private operators no longer have to
hire through a centralized agency, "OGMO."
Stevedores at ports throughout Brazil are expected to
participate in the "day of struggle" organized by national
umbrella unions, according to the National Stevedores
Association in Brasilia.
Brazil is currently exporting record soy, corn and sugar
crops. Typically, bulk cargo such as grains are less affected by
labor stoppages because they require fewer workers. The movement
of container goods with perishables such as coffee, bagged sugar
and meats is more vulnerable.
