* Dockers to decide by 2300 GMT on 24-hour stoppage
* Dispute over collective labor deals, pension fund
* One-day strike in Nov. caused little disruption
BRASILIA, Feb 7 Brazilian dockers are
considering a 24-hour work stoppage on Wednesday that would halt
movement at the country's largest port, Santos, and five other
key docks, in a dispute over working conditions and a
financially-troubled pension fund.
The one-day stoppage would be the second since last November
as dock workers' unions and the government clash more frequently
about conditions at the part-public ports under the control of
the government authorities.
"There will be an assembly meeting this evening to decide
whether to hold the strike," said Everandy Cirino dos Santos,
president of the Sindaport dockers' union in Santos, a key port
for coffee, sugar, soy, meat, orange juice and finished goods.
The decision on whether to proceed with the stoppage is
expected to be taken by 2100 Brasilia time (2300 GMT).
November's one-day stoppage did not cause major disruption to
trade flows but delays cause shippers' costs to rise quickly.
The dispute centers around annually-revised collective
contracts that are usually signed and sealed by August or
Sepember each year, but the government has rejected some of the
dockers' proposals and no new deal was reached last year.
The dockers also blame the government for the near collapse
of Portus, a supplementary pension fund in which the government
matches employee contributions. It says the government owes the
fund 4 billion reais (US$2.33 billion) in overdue payments.
($1 = 1.7160 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by John Picinich)