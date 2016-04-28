SAO PAULO, April 28 Electricity holding company AES Brasil, a subsidiary of U.S.-based AES Corp, estimated that power demand in its concession area in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, will fall 5 percent this year as the country faces its worst recession in decades.

AES Brasil Chief Executive Julian Nebreda told reporters on Thursday the company had already seen a demand fall of 4.7 percent last year. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)