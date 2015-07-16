(Corrects power plant's startup schedule in paragraph 6)

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, July 16 The auction on Friday of a concession to build and operate an estimated 7 billion reais ($2.23 billion) power transmission line in Brazil is not expected to attract many participants, due to limited financing for Brazilian companies, according to consultants and company officials.

The winner, likely to be a Chinese company, will build an ultra-high voltage line stretching 2,500 kilometers from the hydroelectric complex in northern Para state to southeastern Rio de Janeiro.

Only half of the total investment can be financed through Brazil's development bank BNDES.

"It is a lot of money, and since financing in Brazil these days is really scarce, this auction would probably require a large share of a company's own capital," said Ambrosio Melek, an analyst at Siseletro consultancy.

This is the second transmission line concession to be auctioned to connect the Belo Monte dam in the Amazon to the national grid and center-south systems.

Brazil's government considers Belo Monte crucial for energy supply but environmentalists including "Avatar" director James Cameron and indigenous tribes oppose it. Protests have contributed to frequent delays of the dam, now expected to be fully operational by 2019.

Given current conditions, the hot favorite to win the work is Chinese State Grid, which won the first auction for a Belo Monte transmission line.

"There is an expectation that they will enter (the auction), win it and try to obtain synergies," said consultant Silvio Areco of Andrade & Canellas.

Asked to comment, State Grid said in a statement that it is "always evaluating investment opportunities in Brazil."

It partnered with two subsidiaries of Brazil's state-controlled utility Eletrobras back in 2013 to win the first auction, but it is unclear now if the local company will have the financial resources to bid.

Eletrobras, which leads the Norte Energia consortium building Belo Monte, declined to disclose any information about the bidding round, saying its possible participation is "strategic commercial information".

Other possible bidders are Spanish company Abengoa, who lost the competition for the first line two years ago, and Brazilian utility Copel, who has partnered with State Grid in the past in other projects. Neither responded to requests for comment.

The auction will start at 10 a.m. Brasilia time (1300 GMT) on Friday at the Sao Paulo exchange BM&FBovespa.