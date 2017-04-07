SAO PAULO, April 7 China's Zhejiang Electric
Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy
a stake in Brazil's massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, two
sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.
The 11,233-megawatt dam on a major tributary to the Amazon
River is owned by a consortium including utilities Eletrobras
, Neoenergia SA, Cemig and Light SA
, mining company Vale SA and pension funds
Petros and Funcef. Total investment in
the plant is expected to reach 35 billion reais ($11 billion) by
the time it is finished in 2019.
($1 = 3.13 reais)
