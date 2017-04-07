SAO PAULO, April 7 China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

The 11,233-megawatt dam on a major tributary to the Amazon River is owned by a consortium including utilities Eletrobras , Neoenergia SA, Cemig and Light SA , mining company Vale SA and pension funds Petros and Funcef. Total investment in the plant is expected to reach 35 billion reais ($11 billion) by the time it is finished in 2019. ($1 = 3.13 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)