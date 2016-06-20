(Adds comments from partners, project information, context)
SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's Santo Antônio
Energia SA, one of the five largest hydroelectric projects in
the country, said on Monday it has been informed by some of its
shareholders of plans to sell their stakes in the dam, according
to a securities filing.
Santo Antônio is among the power plants being built in the
Amazon region, along with Jirau and Belo Monte, in a drive by
Brazil to secure future energy supply.
It will have a total generation capacity of 3,568 megawatts
(MW) when fully operational next year. Total investment is
projected at 17.5 billion reais ($5.14 billion).
"The management was informed by some shareholders of their
intention to sell their stakes," said Luiz Pereira de Araújo
Filho, Santo Antonio's investor relations director.
"This issue is being handled directly by shareholders and
not by the company's management," he said.
The announcement comes after a report last week by local
paper Valor Economico that stakeholders such as engineering
groups Odebrecht SA and Andrade Gutierrez were in talks to sell
their stakes.
The paper cited Chinese energy companies State Grid Corp
and Three Gorges as possible buyers and
said the deal could fetch as much as 9 billion reais for a
controlling stake.
Santo Antonio said in the securities filing that it has no
knowledge of the possible sale price if a deal is reached.
Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez and Companhia Energética de
Minas Gerais, or Cemig, have 51 percent of Madeira
Energia SA (MESA), the controlling group.
Furnas Centrais Eletricas SA, a subsidiary of
state-controlled power holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
, and an investment fund from state bank Caixa
Economica Federal are also stakeholders.
Odebrecht's energy arm confirmed the talks.
"Odebrecht Energia do Brasil confirms the existence of
negotiations with some companies in the competitive tender to
sell a 28.6 percent stake in Santo Antonio Energia," the company
said after a request for comment.
"We are currently in the process of signing non-disclosure
agreements with interested companies," Odebrecht said.
Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment. Cemig denied it is
willing to sell its stake.
Furnas said it will wait for any result of the talks and
then evaluate the convenience of exercising a 'tag along' right.
According to the shareholders agreement, the company would
have the right to sell its stake at the same conditions reached
by the controlling group.
State Grid did not immediate respond to a request for
comment.
"We are always looking at opportunities in the Brazilian
power sector, but will not comment on market rumors," Three
Gorges said.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Bernard Orr)