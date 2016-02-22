By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazil's unregulated
electricity market, where consumers negotiate power supplies
directly with generators and traders, is growing rapidly and
should expand about 30 percent this year, hurting power
distributors, according to experts.
With scant chances for major rate cuts in the regulated
market, traders are pressing companies to migrate to the free
market, where prices have fallen sharply as demand dropped in a
recession and ample rains boosted hydroelectric generation.
"We have observed stronger migration to the unregulated
market since late last year," said Rui Altieri, head of Brazil's
power trading clearing CCEE.
CCEE currently has 549 requests from consumers looking to
enter the unregulated market, accounting for around 25 percent
of Brazil's total demand. If all these requests are cleared, the
number of consumers in the free market would grow by more than
30 percent.
The client portfolio at power trading company Comerc, a top
player in the free market, recently doubled.
With economic growth seen weak again this year, "it is
unlikely that demand for electricity is going to grow," said
Comerc Chief Executive Cristopher Vlavianos.
"We are going to see excess supply of electricity while
(regulated) tariffs will remain high, so the normal trend for
companies is to migrate to the unregulated market," he said.
He estimated that large consumers could save up to 35
percent on their electric bills by migrating, since unregulated
prices are based on the spot market.
Spot power prices tumbled from 388 reais ($98) per megawatt
hour (MWh) in January 2015 to 116 reais in December, as
improving reservoir levels at hydropower dams reduced the cost
of short-term deliveries.
CCEE projections indicate spot power prices will remain as
low as 30 reais per MWh during 2016 and early 2017.
On the other hand, tariffs in the regulated market jumped
around 40 percent last year as the costs from emergency
thermoelectric generation during a 2014 drought were passed on
to consumers.
Energy consultancy PSR recently flagged the risk that
distributors could end up with excess capacity due to their
shrinking client base.
"Distributors have little room to adjust to the number of
departing clients," PSR said.
($1 = 3.95 reais)
