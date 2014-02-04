SAO PAULO Feb 4 Brazilian distributors reported sporadic power outages across much of the southeast, south and central-western regions on Tuesday afternoon as the country struggles with low hydroelectric levels and record heat.

Companies including Light, the main distributor for the Rio de Janeiro area, Eletropaulo, the distributor for Sao Paulo, and distributors covering other regions reported outages.

Some neighborhoods in Sao Paulo had power while others did not, Brazilian media reported. Some distributors said power had returned to normal and the Mines and Energy Ministry will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Brasilia time. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)