SAO PAULO Feb 4 Brazilian distributors reported
sporadic power outages across much of the southeast, south and
central-western regions on Tuesday afternoon as the country
struggles with low hydroelectric levels and record heat.
Companies including Light, the main distributor
for the Rio de Janeiro area, Eletropaulo, the
distributor for Sao Paulo, and distributors covering other
regions reported outages.
Some neighborhoods in Sao Paulo had power while others did
not, Brazilian media reported. Some distributors said power had
returned to normal and the Mines and Energy Ministry will hold a
news conference at 5 p.m. Brasilia time.
