By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO, March 15
and the country's worst recession in decades are causing an
electricity oversupply that could cost power distributors and
consumers around 3.3 billion reais ($878 million) this year, a
consultant said on Tuesday.
Brazil, which was on the brink of power rationing just two
years ago, turned to oversupply as market conditions changed
dramatically after a sharp increase in power tariffs reduced
household consumption and the economic slump cut industries'
electricity demand.
According to Abradee, a group representing power sector
investors, Brazil's regulated power system will see 3,000
megawatts of electricity this year.
Based on that number, power sector consultant Edvaldo
Santana estimated that power distributors and consumers will
share the 3.3 billion reais bill.
Distributors have long-term contracts based on past
projections for power demand. When part of the energy they
bought to serve consumers is not consumed, they have to sell
that surplus in the spot market.
But since spot power values crashed in Brazil recently, due
mainly to above-average rain that filled hydroelectric dams,
along with reduced demand, the distributors cut a loss when
selling the energy they bought at fixed prices in the long-term
contracts to the spot market.
"Power distributors currently are paying around 165 reais
per megawatt-hour and selling the surplus at an average value of
40 reais, so it is a lot of money lost," said Santana.
Brazil's power sector regulation says that distributors can
pass on that bill to consumers up to the limit of a 5 percent
surplus. Above that, the company has to bear the loss.
Abradee projects that power supply contracts would account
for 107 percent of expected demand this year.
Brazil's power demand fell 5.7 percent in January compared
with the same month a year ago. Consumption fell 2.1 percent in
2015 versus 2014.
Power prices jumped up to 60 percent for most consumers last
year, after a near collapse in generation due to two years of
drought led the government to use an expensive system of thermal
power plants.
Santana believes households adapted to higher prices and cut
electricity use.
Due to the oversupply situation, Brazil's power sector
regulator Aneel is talking to generators seeking to postpone the
start of operations of some power plants.
